‘Investment in human capital behind UAE’s success’

“We have those who kill others in the name of the Quran, and they blow themselves up in the Arab, Europe and the US. But they have nothing to do with Islam, which is innocent and a religion of tolerance. Prior to Islam, tribes were fighting and invading each other. With the advent of Islam, a great civilisation was built, one that benefitted the entire world,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad had pointed out how the Middle East was once a bastion of progress and development. “The Arab world is the cradle of human civilisation. We should be hopeful and optimistic about Arab development. And I am truly optimistic.” He said one of the biggest challenges facing the region today are management issues in various sectors. Shaikh Mohammad added: “We are facing challenges regarding management in the Arab world, and this is clear in the failure we are suffering from in various areas, such as sports and others. In the Arab world, we have the fundamentals and natural resources. We also have the determination, but the important thing is management in terms of governments, economy and human resources.” Speaking about the UAE success story, Shaikh Mohammad said the country’s progress is rooted in a leadership that has both the vision and the will to implement the vision to empower its people. “The UAE’s development stems from investment in human capital and developing young Emirati leaders. Development of leader is one of the most important elements in achieving success. A country’s leadership must work hard, and we work during these critical times. “A vision alone is not enough as we have to set plans to accomplish this vision, and the real benchmark lies in actions. The UAE’s Mars Mission is led by young Emiratis in their 20s, and we are proud of them,” he said. “We do not claim to be perfect, and we learn every day, but we should not waste time, and we have to work hard and achieve accomplishments. Our experience is available for all. He also spoke about the accountability of office bearers. Last year he had issued directions to retire a number of Dubai Municipality officials. “We are responsible before Allah and our people do not accept any negligence and I have mystery shoppers who follow up the work progress in public departments and the service of customers. When officials turn a certain age where they cannot cope with changes, it becomes very necessary to make changes and inject fresh blood in the country’s management.” Shaikh Mohammad also received several compliments on his leadership style. One fan wanted to know how Shaikh Mohammad routinely manages to achieve so many official and personal accomplishments within the span of a day. “Time management is essential. And that is why I’m keen to learn something new every day. We have to set some time in the day for sports, contemplation and other activities,” he said. In his closing remarks, Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the role of the UAE youth. “[Minister of State for Youth Affairs] Shamma Al Mazroui is leading today one of the biggest ministries in the UAE and around the world. Thousands of Emirati youths are working alongside her.” More from Government 'Eggs without hens, milk without cows'

