International Humanitarian City board restructured

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. 6 of 2017 restructuring the board of directors of International Humanitarian City under the chairmanship of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of Shaikh Mohammad.
The new board members are Ebrahim Mohammad Bu Melha, vice-chairman of the board; Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi; Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Hisham Abdullah Al Qasim; Dr Mohammad Atiq Al Falahi; Saeed Mohammad Hareb; Rashid Khalifa Belhoul; and Caroline Jamal Faraj.
The board will serve for a renewable term of three years. The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.