Indian Republic Day celebrations from 8am in UAE

A troupe of 40 Indian musicians and performers are flying in from Mumbai for the show. Conceptualised by renowned Bollywood percussionist and purveyor of the ‘Idol’ music show format in India Jeetu Shankar, the show will include renowned Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz, acclaimed violinist Deepak Pandit, dance duo Piyush Chauhan and Preeti Sharma, fusion performers Piyush and Rishabh Shankar and Young Voice of UAE Ishika Bakshi.