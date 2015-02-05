Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

He said the membership is given to private businesses that operate in top business fields according to three criteria — the number of Emirati employees compared to the overall staff strength, economic activities of the business, and how big the facility is across the seven emirates.

The membership in the club is divided into three categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver. Facilities are classified according to a points system. Points are given based on the recruitment process, innovative recruitment, training and senior management commitment and the working environment at the facility. The club offers its members a lot of privileges according to its category. Companies eligible under the first category, for example, can get a discount on work permits, Al Hameli explained. The responsibilities and roles of the club members include participating in programmes and events that aim to enhance the Emiratisation programme, adopting polices that motivate Emiratis to join the private sector, and helping create a conducive working environment. Al Hameli further said the ministry has introduced a new service called the 'Red Carpet' which provides special benefits to member facilities, including fast-track services from the ministry. In November, the government said the ministry, in partnership with the private sector, will provide 1,000 opportunities for Emiratis seeking jobs in the financial sector within 75 days. This will pave the way for increasing the Emiratisation rate in the private sector by 5 per cent by 2021. The ministry also introduced the 'Account Manager' service which is offered to Tawteen partner firms which will get access to detailed clarification on the Tawteen Club membership conditions, the mechanism for scoring points, the Red Carpet service, orientation workshops on Tawteen, following up any complaints filed by the firm, and expediting the firm's requests submitted to the ministry.

