Hamdan receives World Cities Summit dignitaries

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, on Wednesday received a number of officials, mayors and governors participating in the World Cities Summit.
Shaikh Hamdan received Art Eggleton, chairman of World Council on City Data (WCCD), Dr Patricia McCarney, president and CEO of WCCD, Dr Osama Al Bar, mayor of Makkah, and a number of other officials.
During the meeting, Shaikh Hamdan said: “Dubai has a clear vision to be the top city in the world in all fields, and we are more than ready to share our experience with the world. Our doors are open for the exchange of expertise, and the World City Summit being held in Dubai is a clear indication of that.”