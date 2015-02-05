Hamdan offers condolences to martyrs’ families

Shaikh Hamdan said that he, the UAE leadership and all Emiratis are proud of the sacrifices of martyrs in the UAE Armed Forces, who sacrificed their lives to defend the UAE’s national gains, and defend and support those who have been wronged. He said that the martyrs are carrying out the political directives of their wise leadership who are keen on protecting the long-term higher interests of the UAE and its people, in order to keep the UAE safe, happy and stable.