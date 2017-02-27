Hamdan offers condolences

Dubai
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of martyr Khalid Ali Juma Al Beloushi as he visited the mourning majlis in Al Warqa’a in Dubai yesterday (Monday).
Emirati Sergeant Khalid Al Beloushi, who was martyred while taking part in Operation Restoring Hope, being conducted by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to back government in Yemen, was laid to rest on Saturday at Al Qusais graveyard.
Shaikh Hamdan also extended his condolences to the family of Amal Bin Uday when he visited the family’s home in Hor Al Anz.