Hamdan credits ERC success to leadership’s support

While chairing the first ERC board meeting in the Year of Giving at Al Nakheel Palace, Shaikh Hamdan hailed the support of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and follow-up of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the humanitarian work.