Global Advisory Council reshuffled

The new council comprises an elite group of global experts in the field of innovation, including Kevin J. Lynch, vice-chairman of BMO Financial Group and former chairman of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Geoff Mulgan, Chief Executive of the National Endowment for Science Technology and the Arts and Visiting Professor at University College London, the London School of Economics and the University of Melbourne; Christian Bason, CEO of the Danish Design Centre and former head of MindLab; Ping Fu, co-founder of 3D software development company Geomagic which was acquired by 3D Systems Inc; Bruno Lanvin, Executive Director of Global Indices at INSEAD and Executive Director of INSEAD European Competitiveness Initiative; Jorrit de Jong, Lecturer in Public Policy and Management at Harvard Kennedy School; Rolf Alter, Director for Public Governance and Territorial Development of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris; and Paul Bennett, Creative Director at IDEO.