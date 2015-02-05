FNC approves draft response to President’s speech

In a statement, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, hailed Emirati martyrs that died in Afghanistan. She said that the martyrs have presented an Emirati, Arab and Islamic model for sacrifice, and they were martyred as they strived to instil hope and help needy nations and peoples. Al Qubaisi then asked everyone who attended the session to stand up and observe a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.