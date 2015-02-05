Emiratisation plans in private sector rolls out

Ghobash said a team of government accelerators from the ministry has been assigned in each emirate to cooperate and collaborate with the private sector companies and the jobseekers. “Our goal is to employ 1,000 Emirati jobseekers in the banking, insurance and finance sector within 75 days. We communicated with 166 financial, insurance and banking sector companies, out of which 98 were cooperative and 24 fulfilled the intended goal. We also communicated with 7,637 jobseekers via email, phone, social media networks and media platforms, and 46.7 per cent of the target number were employed in a period of 51 days.

"Now, we are targeting to employ 3,000 Emiratis over a period of two years in the private sector across the country," he added. The banking sector is the most attractive for Emirati jobseekers with 20 to 45 per cent Emiratisation level since December last year. "We want to find suitable job opportunities for nationals across the UAE, and aim to employ 3,000 Emiratis in the banking, insurance and finance industry. "We're focusing on the banking sector because so far the results have been positive, and Emiratis find this sector stable, attractive, and has fixed work hours and days," he said. Emiratis represent 44.2 per cent of Dubai Islamic Bank employees, 43.3 per cent at Al Mashreq Bank, and 43.1 per cent at National Bank of Umm Al Quwain. The minister stressed that the banks take all factors into consideration, including the market needs, trends, education and competition. Farida Al Ali, assistant undersecretary for employment of national human resources, listed the main reasons for Emiratis turning down jobs in the private sector. "[As many as] 37.7 per cent of jobseekers were not satisfied with the salary, 32.8 per cent refused because of the geographic location; 11 per cent had better job offers; 6.3 per cent said that the work hours and days were not convenient; and 2.75 per cent preferred working part time," Al Ali said. She added, "On the other hand, private companies are not accepting Emirati applicants for potential jobs for several reasons — 65.5 per cent said the applicants lacked the necessary language and communication skills; 24.3 per cent did not meet the required qualifications; 6.9 per cent lacked the experience; and 2.4 per cent were over qualified." Nasser Al Hameli, undersecretary for emiratisation affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the ministry revamped its electronic portal to link it with the database of the Emirati jobseekers and companies advertising jobs and vacancies. Al Hameli pointed out that this step will ensure that eligible Emirati jobseekers will be given priority in employment, before pursuing to issue a work permit for non-Emiratis. 11 criteria Noora Al Marzouqi, assistant undersecretary for development of national human resources at the ministry, said the ministry placed 11 criteria under which priority of employment is granted to Emiratis. Under the first priority comes the unemployed, non-retired, has no other job, attended work and responded to communication promptly, has previously rejected a job offer or training one time, is available to work for two weeks, has been to job interviews and has not turned down any job offer, has activated his online account and job application within 30 days. The second priority includes the unemployed, non-retired, has no other job, is available to work for one month, previously rejected a job offer or training twice, attended work and responded to communication at least twice, has previously missed out on job interviews and rejected one job offer and has activated his online account and job application within 31 and 60 days. The third priority includes someone who works, is retired, has some sort of other work, is available to work for one-and-a-half months, previously rejected a job offer or training more than twice, has not showed up to work and not responded to any communication at least three times, has not been to job interviews and turned down several job opportunities, and has activated his online account and job application between 61 and 90 days. As many as 27.5 per cent of jobseekers who have been employed were among the first and second priorities.

