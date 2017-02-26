Emiratis in Sharjah to have their debts settled

Sharjah: The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has approved Dh59.4 million to pay debts of citizens who are wanted or have been convicted in financial cases, along with others who have defaulted.
The move follows the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure decent lives for Emirati citizens.
Rashid Bin Al Shaikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, said the latest allocation covered 14 groups of defaulters.
“The Committee has so far disbursed Dh416.6 million to 916 beneficiaries,” he explained.