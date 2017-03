Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (8) of 2017 appointing Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi as Vice Chairman of the Board of Emirates Global Centre for Accreditation. The board was formed following to Decree No. (27) of 2016.