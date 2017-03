Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued on Monday Decree No. 8 of 2017 appointing Hilal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Emirates Global Centre for Accreditation, which was formed pursuant to Decree No 27 of 2016.