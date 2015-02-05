Dubai smart city achieving targets

“Shaikh Mohammad has said that if a government does not innovate, it will stagnate, and this is a very important message. If we look at the top 500 companies in the world we see that the list is always changing because if companies don’t innovate, they will not make the list,” he added.

Al Humairi said Smart Dubai’s goals of completing 100 smart initiatives and 1,000 smart services would be carried out by the end of the year. “As part of our strategy map, we have a target of launching and making sure that 100 initiatives and 1,000 smart services are started and completed this year. Achieving this goal will be a very big milestone for us, and in terms of the official numbers that we have completed, those numbers will be announced at a later date,” he said. Among the initiatives that have already successfully launched was the happiness meter, a tool to determine and gauge residents’ happiness levels in Dubai. “We believe that if we don’t count or measure the satisfaction [levels] of the people, then we cannot improve,” Al Humairi said. “So we wanted to create a simple process and tool for the people to use to give us their voice — either they are happy or not — and we introduced this across government centres. “In 2016, we reached a 90 per cent happiness level on the index, and the total number of votes that were collected was six million. This is a very important tool for us and it is already distributed among 38 government entities, 410 services centres, 145 websites, and more than 500 digital services,” he added. Al Humairi also said the financial aspects of moving towards smart services are very positive for Dubai in terms of its cost-effectiveness. “For every one dirham we spend, we save five dirhams, and so this is a positive contribution,” he said. “The journey for the smart city does not have a finish line and we are always working and learning to achieve the goal,” he added. More from Government UAE's India envoy takes ride on Maharaja Express

UAE to continue to support Yemenis, provide aid

Indian schools can aim higher

Haya donates $39.5m to Jordan









