Dubai Municipality’s new Garhoud building ready later this year

Dubai
An under-construction ten-floor Dubai Municipality headquarters block in the city’s Garhoud district will be ready in the second quarter of the year.
The Dh53 million, 200,000 square foot building is set to meet the office space expansion needs of Dubai Municipality within the city centre, the emirate’s government body said on Sunday.
Officials chose Garhoud as the new office’s location because it is easily accessible and close to the municipality’s base in Al Rigga in Deira, just across the creek.
The building will also be close to the headquarters of the Roads and Transport Authority and other government departments.