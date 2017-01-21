Dubai chalks out strategy to support Year of Giving

Having been developed in cooperation with the Media Office, the strategy will focus the three pillars of the Year of Giving that aims to create a sense of community responsibility in the private sector so as to fulfil their role in serving the community and contribute in the developmental march of the country; enhance the spirit of volunteering and encourage specialised volunteer programmes that will effectively assist in social development and community services; and instill loyalty and commitment in the next generation to serve their country, a trait that is characteristic of Emiratis who were raised to love and serve their country.