Driverless cars, boats, and aircraft key to Dubai’s 2030 transport strategy

There are five levels of driverless mobility, according to a US system of ranking. Level 1 means that the vehicle can stop by itself when approaching an obstacle. Meanwhile, Level 5 means the vehicle is completely autonomous — so no human intervention is needed at all.

Most commercially available technologies put the level of autonomy at about Level 3. This means that a vehicle can be operated without a driver for limited periods in normal circumstances, but still needs human intervention under certain conditions. Driverless transport faces four key challenges, both in Dubai and worldwide, Al Tayer told the audience at the summit. These are: Infrastructure, which includes high-quality maps; and road markings; laws and legislation; safety and public acceptance; and technological requirements such as the efficiency of sensors and cameras. Driverless cars on the roads could make some users uneasy, Al Tayer warned. “Ordinary users may not be satisfied, particularly when the driverless vehicles share the same routes as ordinary ones,” he said. “Governments must play a key role here in providing effective awareness to the public on the new technologies to the public in a way that promotes confidence.” Local challenges Some challenges are more unique to the region such as the sweltering climate. Dubai’s high summer temperatures and humidity could take its toll on driverless tech, said Al Tayer. “This may increase people’s reluctance to embrace modern technology,” he told the audience. The transport body also has the need to drop passengers very close to their final destinations due to the fierce heat — prompting the need for many diverse types of transport. Part of a successful transport strategy is to provide users with comprehensive and accurate data, Al Tayer said. “To achieve this, we are currently constructing a unified centre for merging all information of various transit means,” the RTA chief said. “The centre will be opened shortly.” Dubai’s transport strategy, in numbers: 8.8 per cent: of the total journeys in Dubai are made on the driverless Dubai Metro 12.2 per cent: of the total journeys in Dubai will be on Dubai Metro by 2030 600,000: people take the Metro every day 13 years: left for Dubai to achieve its goal of one in four journeys on driverless transport 6.4 per cent: of the total journeys will be made by driverless buses by 2030 Dh2.2 billion: spent by governments to support research into driverless transport More from Government Mohammad launches 10x pro-innovation initiative

