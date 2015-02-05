Dh57.8 million paid via police smart app

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police app is proving to be popular among users. “The total numer of transactions processed through the smart app in 2016 were 415,276 compared to 339,227 in 2015. Motorists and other users paid Dh57.8 million through the application last year compared to Dh34.6 million in 2015,” Brigadier Al Razooqi said.

He said a total of 14,663 minor accidents were reported by the residents through the smart app last year. Brigadier Al Razoooqi said a new service called a smart camera for blind people has been added to the app. “The camera records the environment around the blind person and after analysing the pictures the blind person is guided through the voice over." He said the built-in map in the app can guide a person to nearest hospitals and police stations. Dubai Police called on the public to take advantage of these services which saves time and efforts. Pay fines at post offices Emirates Post on Monday announced that all post offices are accepting payment for traffic fines issued by Dubai Police, following the signing of an agreement between Dubai Police and Wall Street Exchange. “The launch of this service is in line with the group’s strategy of delivering multiple services under one roof through the postal network, thus saving the time and effort of individuals as well as business customers,” said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Acting CEO of Emirates Post Group. Sultan Al Mahmoud, Acting Managing Director of Wall Street Exchange, expressed his pleasure over the introduction of the traffic fines payment service through Emirates Post Offices, thus offering an additional channel of payment for customers. More from Government Mohammad launches 10x pro-innovation initiative

