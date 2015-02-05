Dewa to launch 27 social initiatives this year

“Dewa cooperates with a number of government and private organisations to promote social responsibility, and encourage volunteer work among its staff and society as a whole. We also work to instill the value of serving the nation in the hearts of new generations to reflect their love for the UAE, which is a value that already fills the hearts of the UAE’s citizens and residents. The ultimate objective that we all strive to achieve is the happiness of individuals and society, to ensure a brighter future for generations to come,” said Al Tayer.

The social and volunteering programmes that Dewa will launch are: Risalt Khair: To support international relief efforts, educational programmes, and infrastructure development projects in poor countries. Ghars Al Khair: Will provide hydroponic greenhouses to reduce water consumption by up to 80 per cent, with proceeds from the sales of agricultural produce going to charity. This programme also includes planting Ghaf trees in Dewa's power plants and projects. Souq Al Khair: Sells the products and craft items of charities at Dewa's events and channels, such as Earth Hour, WETEX, Green Week, and the Intranet. Taleem Al Khair: Promotes volunteer work among employees by transferring their knowledge and experiences to others. Tyour Al Khair: Distributes bird feeders to Dewa staff and the people of Hatta. Fazat Al Khair: Sells the goods made by inmates and prisoners. Mahdak Al Khair: Will establish breeding grounds for fish and coral reefs using equipment and old transformers. Ruwad Al Khair: Helps outstanding orphan students and gives them priority for Dewa's scholarship programme. Muaferat Al Khair: Distributes and installs energy- and water-saving equipment. Sandouq Al Khair: Is a social fund for Dewa staff. Al Khair programme on Zayed Humanitarian Action Day: Dewa will also donate unused equipment and devices to poor countries. Al Khair Accelerators: In cooperation with UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia), it encourages research to develop innovative solutions to produce water using solar energy. Dewa's CSR efforts over the last few years have contributed to an increase in community satisfaction and happiness levels, from 82 per cent in 2013, to 89.01 per cent in 2016. Dewa also received many international awards and certificates in CSR, including the MVO8000 Global certification in CSR, becoming the first government organisation in Dubai to receive this global recognition.

