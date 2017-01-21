Crowdsourcing of ideas is a great tool, says Mohammad

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Smart Majlis can be accessed via the smart phone application MBRMajlis, or through its official website www.MBRMajlis.ae. Community members can register on either of these platforms to present their ideas or comments through a simple process that includes stating the title of the idea or comment, providing a summary, choosing its relevant category, which includes: Business and Entrepreneurship, Smart City, Tourism and Entertainment, Parks and Beaches, Transportation, Electricity and Water, Safety and Security, Government Services, Health, Education, Law and Justice, Roads and Traffic, Social Responsibility and Charity Work, Art and Culture, Youth, Sports, Environment, Media, Real Estate and Housing, apart from other fields.