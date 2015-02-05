Buzz Aldrin: UAE can be vital part of space coalition

Experts at the forum highlighted how the UAE is the only country of its size to launch a space programme, calling it a ‘daring initiative’.

Aldrin, who has for long advocated a human settlement on Mars, commended the UAE’s Mars mission and settlement plans. According to him, it is possible to ‘occupy’ Mars by 2039, and one of the most important steps in such an initiative would be to launch and operate an Earth-Mars cycler, a special kind of spacecraft trajectory that encounters Earth and Mars on a regular basis. The two planets are close together in their orbit around the sun once in every 26 months.