Book excerpts: Reflections on Happiness and Positivity

The power of youth

We have 200 million Arab young in the Arb world and they have to choose between two ways: Either they lose hope in a better future and a better life, thus falling prey to extremist ideas and sectarian or racial conflicts, or they have to have a real hope in the future, a great confidence in a better life and a positive power to create a better country. Therefore, we have to create a positive atmosphere in the Arab world and promote the values of positivity, tolerance and optimism so that it can get out of the cycles of conflicts and tension. And in the UAE, we have started this mission, spreading these values and we brought about a radical change in our government. We appointed a minister for tolerance and one for happiness to promote these concepts, as well as another for youth to convey the aspirations of the youth.