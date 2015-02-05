Applications for patent registration increased by seven times

The minister emphasised the continuation of the development path in the field of patents provides the appropriate environment for encouraging inventors, supporting creative minds, and helping the local business community to use innovation to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life and prosperity of society. He said this promotes the leadership of the UAE in the field of intellectual rights and makes it a preferred destination for innovation and creativity. He added that this speeds up the fulfilment of conditions for sustainability and lays the foundations for a productive economy.