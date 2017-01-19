Amer Al Zarouni appointed CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Medical

Dr Al Zarooni has over 13 years of solid experience in health care, having previously held the positions of chief medical officer of the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations — Medical Division and director of Medical Affairs Department at Hatta Hospital, as well as director of Airport Medical Centre at Rashid Hospital. Earlier in his career, he also worked at the Dubai Health Authority, and as a Family Medicine Resident at the Department of Health and Medical Services. Dr Al Zarooni graduated from The Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and a Bachelor’s Degree in Surgery. He later obtained his Master of Science in Healthcare Management from RCSI in Dubai, and is currently studying for his Doctor of Business Administration at the SBS Swiss Business School (Dubai and Zurich).