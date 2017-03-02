Al Murr is Arabic language award board chief

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives appointed on Thursday Mohammad Al Murr as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammad Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award.
The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The award seeks to encourage exceptional contributions in serving Arabic language and honouring its patrons, along with highlighting successful and outstanding experiences in disseminating and educating in Arabic.
Outstanding initiatives will be honoured, along with exceptional contributions to support Arabic language in the areas of education, media, Arabisation, technology, preservation and dissemination of the Arab linguistic heritage.
The award further aims to reinforce the status of the UAE, and its leading position as a centre of excellence for Arabic language, promote its usage in public life and assist in the learning and teaching of Arabic.