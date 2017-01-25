Ajman Ruler issues decree on charity foundation

Ajman: His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Wednesday issued Emiri Decree No. 3 of 2017 on the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation to ensure smoother, swifter and more efficient progress of work.
The issuance of the Emiri Decree, which includes 24 new articles, comes on the recommendation of the foundation’s board of trustees to lay necessary basis to boost the foundation’s leading, efficient and inclusive role to bring about its objectives without any obstacles.