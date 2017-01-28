Abu Dhabi sets up court for non-Muslims

A resolution to this effect has been issued by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The move is in line with the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the judicial procedures and ensure access to services for all segments of the society.

Chancellor Yousuf Saeed Al Ibry, Under-Secretary of the Department, said an integrated action at all social, educational and institutional levels is required to spread the culture of tolerance in the judicial domain.