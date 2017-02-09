Abdullah praises diplomatic academy’s success

He noted that the academy has moved into an advanced phase towards leadership in international diplomacy and is steadily pressing ahead towards consolidating its regional and international stature.

The high level of knowledge and diplomatic skills enjoyed by the academy’s students and graduates are the best proof of its proficiency in developing skillful national cadres capable of facing future challenges while equipped with all elements for success and excellence. They are able to find strategic solutions for all issues that are of importance to their country, Shaikh Abdullah said.