Abdullah Bin Zayed receives ministry employees

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that women are a key partner in advancing the UAE’s diplomatic efforts.
Shaikh Abdullah made the statement during a meeting with women employees at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
Shaikh Abdullah conveyed to the employees the greetings of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairperson of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and her appreciation for the efforts of Emirati women and their achievements in all fields, including diplomacy.
Shaikh Abdullah expressed his thanks to the employees for the role they play in enhancing the ministry’s work, which contributes to achieving the UAE government’s vision and its goals on the regional and international level.
Shaikh Abdullah pointed out that International Women’s Day is an occasion to remember the efforts of women, and their contributions and achievements in serving the UAE’s society. He pointed out that they are key partners and the driving force for positive change, as well as boosting development, progress and prosperity in the UAE.