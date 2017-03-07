Abdullah: 75% of today’s jobs will not be available to children born in 2017

“Not too many Emiratis are involved in nursing and this is a shame. By becoming a nurse, it offers me a direct opportunity to give back to my country. For, even as technology drives development forward in all other fields, the human aspect of caring for people is still a need, and this is what I would like to do with my life. I hope to graduate in 2019, then gain some work experience before getting even more professional training and education.”

Shatha Mohammad, 20 Mechanical engineering student at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic “I have always liked hands-on work, and although I don’t have a mind for Math, engineering was still my field of interest. So I am in the third year of my degree now, and once I finish, I hope to go on and become a pilot. My parents worry about my goal, but I believe travel is educational and fun, and it is how I want to give back to my country.” Maitha Al Shamsi, 20 Business and human resources student at UAE University “It sounds like a boring field, but human resource management is just as dynamic a sector as any other. And although you often miss the fact, the choice of employee is what often drives any company and economy forward. This is what I want to do once I’ve graduated. I would prefer a government job however, and mainly because it would help me strike the right balance between my professional and family lives.” Omar Al Ansari, 22 Industrial engineering and management student at Arizona State University “Development has been my passion from a very young age. I would take things like household appliances apart just to put them together in a better way. And I realised when I was in school that my passion coincided perfectly with the UAE’s vision. So I am studying industrial engineering, but I am also pursuing a minor in business, and completing a certification in entrepreneurship and innovation. Once I finish my degree, I will look for any opportunity that helps me fulfil my potential to the fullest, and then work to establish my own start-up.” Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, 29 Human resources management student at Al Ain University “I worked for 12 years in oil and gas logistics, but I wanted to enhance my qualifications and explore my skills. So I decided to study something related to behavioural and organisational management. I will be done with my degree in a few months from now, and I have a job lined up. It may not be clear, but in my role, I want to help recruit and manage qualified talent that can help contribute to our economy.” Ebrahim Al Hosani, 23 Economics and finance student at West Virginia State University “Very few Emiratis go on to study Economics, but we need this kind of knowledge to drive the progress of our economy. That is why I am doing a double major in Economics and Finance. For a long time, I thought I would finish my education and take up a job in the government sector. But now, I want to do something enterprising, especially given the tremendous amount of government support that we receive. My parents have always supported all their children, and I know they will be on board with my eventual plans.” More from Government Watch: Ajman police nab fugitives

