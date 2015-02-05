546 motorbike new parking spaces added in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport has announced the implementation of 546 parking spaces for motorcycles in Abu Dhabi city in line with the Integrated Transport Centre’s plans to effectively managing parking spaces and increase safety.
“Ten sectors are included in the first stage of the implementation and bays are free of charge for the first six months,” explained Mohammad Al Muhairi, Parking Division Director.
He added, “Offering parking spaces that are specifically dedicated for motorcycle use is planned according to Mawaqif’s strategy that aims to provide effective services and to enhance customer satisfaction.”
Al Muhairi said that the continuous support of the government aims to enhance quality of life and that Mawaqif works towards achieving the same goal. He also urged the public to follow Mawaqif regulations to avoid any parking violations.