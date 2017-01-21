Sharjah’s population crosses 1.4m, with more than 175,000 Emiratis and 1.2 million expatriates

Sharjah: Sharjah’s overall population stands at over 1.4 million people, including 175,432 Emiratis and over 1,2 million expatriates, a census done by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD) has revealed.
By comparison, the population of Abu Dhabi and Dubai was estimated to be 2.7 million each and the UAE’s population is over 9.4 million.
Results of the census, carried out in 2015, were announced on Saturday. They provide precise statistical data in terms of population size, distribution, demographic make-up and socioeconomic characteristics, the department said.
The DSCD has published the book ‘Sharjah Census 2015’ in Arabic and English, which includes the majority of results, as well as the organisational basis and methods of the census programme. It also includes a detailed set of illustrations and results of buildings, housing units, households and individuals in all regions within Sharjah, following international standards and recommendations for modern census undertaking.
The results show Sharjah’s overall population is 1,405,843. There are 175,432 Emirati nationals — 86,325 males and 89,098 females — who constitute 12 per cent of the population. The number of expatriate residents is 1,230,417, including 834,542 males and 395,875 females, making up 87 per cent of the population.