Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed visits Museum of Future

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the Museum of Future- a highlight of events held alongside the World Government Summit.
Shaikh Mohammad, accompanied by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, viewed exhibits on display at the various sections of the museum that focuses on three main challenges resulting from climate change - water supply, food security and self-sufficient cities.
Shaikh Mohammad was briefed on the new concepts the museum offers for farms that use cutting-edge technologies to produce food at home, and how these AutoFarms will be connected to FoodNet, an artificially intelligent social network for food that serves entire neighbourhoods.
He then toured the interactive exhibition that takes visitors into the future of cities in 2050.