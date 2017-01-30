Internet-star chef Salt Bae meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Dubai: It's not everyday when you get the opportunity to cook for a member of the UAE’s ruling family.
But for Turkish chef and restaurant owner Nusret Gökçe, who is known as Salt Bae, that chance arose when he recently met His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The photo of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and the Turkish chef has gathered over 210,000 likes in two days across Instagram and Twitter.
Salt Bae became an Internet sensation at the beginning of the year when videos of him flamboyantly sprinkling salt over pieces of meat, after slicing them up.
With over 2.9 million followers on his Instagram account, Salt Bae’s new videos gather at least 5 million views in a mere few days. And if that were not enough, there is also a Twitter page dedicated to #saltbae memes with over 6,000 followers.
According to Turkish media, Salt Bae is the co-owner of six steakhouses and two burger joints in Turkey, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, named Nusr-Et (after himself), which first opened in 2010.
In the UAE, the steakhouses are located at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai and at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island.
Nusr-Et is a popular restaurant among celebrities, and some of the famous faces spotted at the steakhouses there include Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, tennis star Roger Federer and Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil.
Footballer Danny Welbeck even had his very own ‘salt bae’ celebration as he mimicked sprinkling the finishing touches over Arsenal’s win against Southampton last Saturday.