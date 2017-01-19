Solar energy costs to see record lows in 2017

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority revealed in May last year that it had received a bid of 2.99 cents per kilowatt-hour from developers seeking to be part of the third phase of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It was a world record then, which was subsequently broken by a bid of 2.42 cents per kilowatt-hour, received by Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority in September last year. The project at Sweihan will generate 350MW of electricity that will be supplied to the grid.