Smart gates, weigh bridges at Dubai landfills

Dubai: All municipal waste disposal sites in Dubai are now fitted with electronic gates and smart weighing bridges, Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday.
The installation of the smart gates and weighing bridges will help officials to regulate the movement of waste trucks at landfills and keep an electronic record of the waste load they carry. It is also aimed at facilitating the Waste Management Department’s plan to levy tipping fee at landfills in an attempt to offset the amount of waste ending up in landfills.