Reef balls make good marine habitat

Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The decision follows the directives of our wise leadership to seek innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges in line with the UAE’s economic growth. It aims to safeguard the sustainability of living aquatic resources — one of the most prominent strategic objectives of the ministry and a key element of the UAE Vision 2021 — as well as to enhance fish stocks in UAE waters and protect the country’s natural and civilisational heritage.”