Rain Enhancement Science winner files patent

Dr Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCSM), which is the organisation that is overseeing the programme, said the research projects being carried by Dr Zou under the programme would help contribute towards the pressing need of water security.

“I am delighted that the remarkable work undertaken by Dr Zou’s team has led to the submission of this innovative patent. The collaboration between Masdar Institute and NCMS can lead to refined forecasting models, over the UAE and beyond,” he said. “This result demonstrates the excellence of the UAE’s infrastructure and expertise, and how our programme is succeeding in attracting significant participation from leading international researchers while helping to boost water security for those at risk around the world.” Alya Al Mazroui, manager of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said Dr Zou’s success was a testament to the rain enhancement programme, and that it would continue to serve as a platform for scientific and technological progress. “The success of Dr Zou’s team’s innovative project demonstrates that the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science is already bearing fruit in terms of generating new knowledge. “We are continuing our work to build up the programme as a focal point for productive scientific and technological exchange between some of the world’s leading experts in this field,” she added. About the rain enhancement programme The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science was launched by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs under the patronage of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The main objective of the programme is to promote scientific research and development in the area of rain enhancement to meet the challenges of water security. A shared $5-million grant is awarded to the winners to help fund their research projects. More from Environment Encouraging residents to go green

