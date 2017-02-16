Dubai Air Quality Stations receive certification

Dubai: The Air Quality Monitoring Stations Network of Dubai Municipality (DM) has received the prestigious European Standard Compliance certificate. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the municipality has been keen to enhance air quality database on an ongoing basis with reliable data from different sources.
“The municipality has been communicating and coordinating with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the United States to provide us with information on concentrations of different air pollutants found with the upper layers of the atmosphere, captured by Nasa’s satellites,” he said.