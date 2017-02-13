Divers clean shipwreck turned hub of marine life

Over the course of five-and-a-half years, the MV Dara wreck lying 20 metres below the surface has become a hub of marine life, as well as a popular dive site.

“The sinking of the MV Dara was a terrible tragedy at the time, and everyone at Sharjah Museums Department continues to pay our respects to those who lost loves ones,” said Manal Ataya, director-general of the Sharjah Museums Department. “Over the course of time, the wreck has spawned new life and has become a vital part of the marine ecosystem in our waters.”