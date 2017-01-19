600 students participate in sustainability event

“The UAE’s culture is based on sustainability. If you look 100 years back, people only consumed what they required, they only used what they needed. But today, we are all guilty of consumption that is not very responsible. The government is trying to help us by raising awareness, and by investing in renewable energy resources. But regardless of what we do as the government, a culture of sustainability needs to be embedded in you, our young people. You are the future, and sustainability starts with you,” said Dr Al Falasi.