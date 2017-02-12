Women police officers help poor woman in Dubai

Dubai: A Dubai Police patrol of women officers helped a poor Arab woman found collecting cans and other material from garbage to support her family, an official said on Sunday.
After verifying her credentials, the women police officers referred the woman to a specialised authority where she could get help.
Colonel Yousuf Al Adidi, Director of Al Ghusais police station, said the woman told the police officers said that she was the material from the garbage to sell them in the market as she was supporting a family of eight members and this was her only source of income.
Colonel Al Adidi said that police patrols comprising women officers made around 50 trips last year in Al Ghusais. The main focus was to solve social and family problems.