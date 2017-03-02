Watch: Firefighters douse car on fire

Dubai: A car caught fire on a busy road in Dubai, and the efforts of the firemen in action were captured on camera.
شاهد كيف تعاملت الجهات المختصة في #دبي بسرعة وكفاءة مع حادث حريق سيارة ظهر اليوم في أحد شوارع الإمارة pic.twitter.com/a8KPITdWwS— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 1, 2017
Dubai Media Office posted footage of the emergency team tackling the incident, which took place on Al Sa'ada Street opposite the Dubai Trade Centre, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the footage, which was accompanied with details written in Arabic, the fire was put out in four minutes.
The 50-second video clip shows Dubai Police and teams from Civil Defence cordoning off the road and diverting traffic to ensure the safety of other motorists nearby.
Although the vehicle was left to a crisp, the driver’s life was saved and no injuries were reported.
Police did not reveal the cause of the fire.
Gulf News previously reported that the majority of car fires occur due to improper maintenance of electrical systems, illegal modifications to the vehicle, and smoking inside the car.
Fires can be prevented when motorists take a few simple safety precautions:
- Regular maintenance of the vehicles by specialised technicians
- Daily monitoring of the car’s water and temperature levels
- Tightly closing the fuel tank cap to avoid leakage
- Avoiding smoking at all times
- Turning off the engine when filling the fuel tank