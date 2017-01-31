Two killed, three hurt in Ras Al Khaimah car crash

Ras Al Khaimah: Two Asian men were killed and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after their vehicle smashed into a lamp post, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, director-general of the General Directorate of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the accident occurred at around 8am.
The driver, identified as M.A., 57, died on the spot while a 51-year-old passenger, identified as M.R., died shortly after being admitted to the hopsital.
Three other passengers sustained medium to serious injuries and were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Initial investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, causing it to crash into a lamp post. He died on the spot.
The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital morgue and was later handed over to his family for burial.
Brigadier Al Hamidi urged drivers to observe the speed limit and abide by traffic laws and to take a rest when they feel tired while driving.