Sharjah construction worker killed as concrete wall falls on him

Sharjah: A construction worker was crushed to death on Tuesday when a slab of concrete in a building under construction fell on him, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News.
The 19-year-old Pakistani victim was identified as A.K.W..
The man was working on the ground when the concrete crushed him in Al Khan area.
Workers at the site reported the incident to the police operations room and a team rushed to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.
The body was moved to Al Kuwaiti hospital.
The Buhairah police summoned witnesses in the site and the company owner for questioning.