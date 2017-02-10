Petrol tanks catch fire in Sharjah

Sharjah: Petrol tanks caught fire at a storage site in Al Saja Industrial Area, Sharjah, on Friday.
The quick response of Civil Defence helped in averting a major tragedy, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence
Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence headquarter, Samnan, Al Mina, Muaillah and Al Saja jointly put out the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other facilities.
No casualties have been reported.
Forensic experts will be finding the cause of the fire.