Petrol tanks catch fire in Sharjah

Civil Defence put out the blaze; no casualties have been reported

22:51 February 10, 2017

Sharjah: Petrol tanks caught fire at a storage site in Al Saja Industrial  Area, Sharjah, on Friday.

The quick response of Civil Defence helped in averting a major tragedy, said Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence

Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence headquarter, Samnan, Al Mina, Muaillah and Al Saja  jointly put out the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other facilities.

No casualties have been reported.

Forensic experts will be finding the cause of the fire.

