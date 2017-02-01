One killed, two hurt in head-on collision in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah: A 32-year-old Arab man was killed and two Asian men were injured in a head-on collision on Shaikh Mohmmad Bin Zayed Road, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
The accident occurred at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, director-general of the General Directorate of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said.
Initial investigations revealed that the Arab driver, identified as HBA, was driving at a high speed and lost control of his vehicle. It collided with the road barrier and then entered the opposite direction of the road and crashed with another vehicle driven by an Asian motorist.
The vehicle driven by the Arab driver caught fire and he died on the spot. The Asian driver and his passenger in the other vehicle sustained serious to moderate injuries. They were moved to a hospital for treatment.
The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital morgue and was later handed over to his family for burial, said officials.