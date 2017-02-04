Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in Ras Al Khaimah accident

Ras Al Khaimah: A 21-year-old Emirati woman succumbed to injuries after the motorbike she was riding overturned several times in the Awafi area in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday morning.
Her 25-year-old Emirati husband sustained minor injuries.
Gulf News learnt that the couple was newly married. They were on their honeymoon and came to Awafi area to enjoy.
Both of them were riding the bike when the accident took place on Saturday.
"The ambulance, a rescue team, and a traffic patrol rushed to the scene of the incident site, but the victim, could not make it, and breathed her last on the spot, and was then moved to the morgue of the hospital for burial," said Colonel Mohammad Obaid Al Khatiri, director of Digdaga Police station.
An initial investigation of the crash indicated that the couple lost control of the motorbike. The woman received serious head injuries and died on the spot.
Col. Al Khatiri said that accident file has been referred to the concerned authorities for further action. He urged all drivers and motorbike riders driving on sandy areas to drive carefully and wear a safety helmet.