Major fire incidents in UAE

December 11, 20161
A 57-year-old Emirati woman dies after a fire broke out in their villa in Ras Al Khaimah
October 22, 2016
An Emirati mother and her two daughters, including a top official, died of suffocation in a villa in Sharjah.
October 8, 2016
35 residents were treated for smoke inhalation at a 27-storey residential tower in Silicon Oasis
July 20, 2016
75-storey Sulafa Tower went up in flames in Dubai Marina, No injuries or casualties reported.
June 6, 2016
A mother and her two daughters died in a fire in their house in Al Ghafya area of Sharjah.
March 28, 2016
A huge fire gutted at least two buildings in the Ajman One residential cluster of 12 towers
December 31, 2015
14 people were injured in a massive fire at the Address Downtown hotel in Dubai
November 23, 2015
A massive fire broke out in the Al Shamsi building on Salah Al Deen Street, in Dubai
October 1, 2015
250 families evacuated after a massive fire in the 32-storey Nasser Tower on King Faisal Street in Sharjah.
September 8, 2015
Two people died and one injured in an attempt to escape a fire at an apartment in International City in Dubai
February 21, 2015
A massive fire in 86-storey The Torch Tower at Dubai Marina. No injuries or casualties reported.
February 20, 2015
11 people were killed and seven injured in a massive fire at car and tyre in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.
August 7, 2014
Five people ere injured in a fire in an Electra Street building in Abu Dhabi.
May 7, 2013
Three people were and eight injured in a fire at a nine-storey building on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi.
April 22, 2013
A blaze destroyed 10 apartments of Hafeet Tower 2 in Al Tawwun area of Sharjah.
March 12, 2013
70 families were evacuated after a blaze gutted 10 apartments in a building in Al Qasimiya, Sharjah.
November 18, 2012
A massive fire broke out at Tamweel Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai.
October 06, 2012
Two people were injured in a fire in a 13-storey building in Tecom,
August 7, 2012
Six people were killed in a blaze at a villa in Ajman.
April 28, 2012
Hundreds of family were displaced after a massive fire in the 40-storey Al Tayer Tower near Al Nahda park in Sharjah.
January 25, 2012
125 families were displaced after a fire at 25-storey Al Baker Tower 4 in Al Taawun area,